SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Lifted by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 138,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 423,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 39,232 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period.

SPDW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,238. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

