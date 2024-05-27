SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 144.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
