Status Market Cap Reaches $144.08 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $144.08 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Status alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,791.67 or 0.99955846 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011638 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00116734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,542,986 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,542,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03707159 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $7,626,495.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.