Steem Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.88 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Steem has a market cap of $131.99 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,822.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.10 or 0.00716479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00123236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00207686 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00092608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,772,071 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

