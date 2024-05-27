Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $74,253.99 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.71 or 0.05715958 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00054632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00015923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

