Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 35,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $587.40. 725,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,357. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.83 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $558.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.57.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.