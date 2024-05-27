The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.30

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$137.30 and last traded at C$136.40, with a volume of 3655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$136.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$127.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$119.29.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$200.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.6519111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.64, for a total transaction of C$1,583,633.20. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 12,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.38, for a total transaction of C$1,609,104.06. Also, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.64, for a total value of C$1,583,633.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,062. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

