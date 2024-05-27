The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,723 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of Progressive worth $170,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.91. 1,721,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock worth $3,337,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

