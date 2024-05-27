The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Toro stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.23. 1,310,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,684. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

