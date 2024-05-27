Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Shares of Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 150,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 203,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trigon Metals Inc. will post 0.0409664 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

