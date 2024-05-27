Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,776,923 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after buying an additional 199,292 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UBER traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.26. 10,385,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,316,389. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.