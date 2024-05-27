UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of UDR worth $16,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,482,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in UDR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,929,000 after acquiring an additional 394,581 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,878,000 after acquiring an additional 403,377 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UDR by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,066,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in UDR by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,744,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,225,000 after acquiring an additional 429,114 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.79. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

