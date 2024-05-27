Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $523,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 32.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $162.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

