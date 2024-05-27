Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 496.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $127.90. 378,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,004. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.76 and its 200 day moving average is $122.81. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

