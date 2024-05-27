Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.78 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $59.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

