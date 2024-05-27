Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $222.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

