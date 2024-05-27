Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $620,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $486.73. 2,555,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $489.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.35 and a 200 day moving average of $452.95.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

