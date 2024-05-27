Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $99.01 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $99.01 million and $7.80 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,858.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.06 or 0.00716097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00123218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00207918 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00057235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00092703 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

