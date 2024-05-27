Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 277.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.58. The company had a trading volume of 689,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,145. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.47 and a 200-day moving average of $237.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.17 and a 1-year high of $254.14.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

