Waves (WAVES) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Waves has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $281.57 million and $28.17 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00003552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 114,703,384 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling Waves

