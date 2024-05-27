Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 300,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,823,000 after buying an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Workday by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY stock traded down $39.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,622,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.56. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.68 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

