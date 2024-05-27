Zentry (ZENT) Price Reaches $0.0425 on Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Zentry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Zentry has a market capitalization of $227.84 million and approximately $27.02 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zentry Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,356,432,555 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,354,419,814.83539 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.04171053 USD and is up 7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $19,076,335.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

