Zilliqa Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $453.13 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $453.13 million and approximately $22.61 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,182,609,118 coins and its circulating supply is 18,427,753,692 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

