Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,078 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Zoetis worth $166,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,681. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

