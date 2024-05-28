1,000 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 15,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 117,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. 57,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

