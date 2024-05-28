19,668 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,851.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,272,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,710,076.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,851.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,272,809 shares in the company, valued at $87,710,076.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,767. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RXRX opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

