2,581 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $2,203,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 31.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

