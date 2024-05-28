2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

2U Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. 2U has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of 2U by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in 2U by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 225,253 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

