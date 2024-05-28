4,851 Shares in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Qiagen by 625.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 43,409 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,041,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 113.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Qiagen’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qiagen

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.