5,204 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

FTCS opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

