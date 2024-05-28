539,097 Shares in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 539,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,712,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.37% of Immunovant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 56.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IMVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,247 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $96,273.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,294,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $96,273.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,294,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $32,832.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 461,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,397,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,889. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

