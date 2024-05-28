5,936 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,936 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BZH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 280,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $868.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.