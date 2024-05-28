80,331 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Ares Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.53.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

