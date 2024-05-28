9,065 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 205,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

