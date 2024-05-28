990 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 990 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 115.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,043 shares of company stock worth $5,056,642. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Down 6.4 %

PCTY opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.71. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.