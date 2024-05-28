AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 13.0% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $1,754,564.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,323.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,561 shares of company stock worth $53,645,658. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.20. 675,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,156. The firm has a market cap of $274.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

