ABCMETA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $136.85 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $310,783.19 and approximately $136.85 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,024.51 or 1.00008781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011722 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00115003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000311 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

