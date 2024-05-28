Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

