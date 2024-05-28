ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.62

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 160555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $707,037.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $2,302,481.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,704.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $707,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,275,208 shares of company stock valued at $23,373,099 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at $32,611,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,763,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,577,000 after buying an additional 1,011,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after buying an additional 1,010,941 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $15,016,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,025,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 678,209 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

