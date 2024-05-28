Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) vs. Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Critical Comparison

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) and Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and Adlai Nortye’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated BioPharma $50.67 million 0.15 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Adlai Nortye N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adlai Nortye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Integrated BioPharma.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Adlai Nortye 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Integrated BioPharma and Adlai Nortye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Adlai Nortye has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Adlai Nortye’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adlai Nortye is more favorable than Integrated BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and Adlai Nortye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated BioPharma -0.23% -0.62% -0.44% Adlai Nortye N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of Integrated BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Adlai Nortye shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Integrated BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adlai Nortye beats Integrated BioPharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Peaceful Sleep and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products. This segment also sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products through the Internet; provides warehousing and fulfilment services; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. The company was formerly known as Integrated Health Technologies, Inc. Integrated BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Hillside, New Jersey.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas. The company is also developing AN0025, a small molecule prostaglandin E receptor 4 antagonist to modulate the tumor microenvironment that is in a Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer after anti-PD-1/PD-L1 treatments, recurrent triple-negative breast cancer, microsatellite stable colorectal cancer, and cervical cancer after standard of care treatments; and AN4005, an oral small-molecule PD-L1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to induce and stabilize PD-L1 dimerization and thereby disrupt the interaction between PD-1 and PD-L1. Its preclinical candidates include AN8025, a multifunctional antibody as T cell and antigen-presenting cell modulator; AN1025, an oral small molecule degrader of ß-catenin; and AN9025, an oral small molecule pan-KRAS inhibitor. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

