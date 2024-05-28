Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $290.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.91 and its 200-day moving average is $271.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $292.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

