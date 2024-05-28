AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 145.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $145,951,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $1,858,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

AerCap Stock Up 1.4 %

AER stock opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

