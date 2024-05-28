Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 3,625 Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,114,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,454,000 after buying an additional 475,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,504,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,347 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 293,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

