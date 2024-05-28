Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 925,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 42,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

