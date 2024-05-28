Aigen Investment Management LP Has $155,000 Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,322 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,860.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,134 shares of company stock worth $368,753. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.81. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna cut Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

