Aigen Investment Management LP Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $200.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $134.40 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.92. The firm has a market cap of $576.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

