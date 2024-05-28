Aigen Investment Management LP Has $208,000 Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

