Aigen Investment Management LP Has $220,000 Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

US Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.