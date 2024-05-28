Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $196,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNFI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2,136.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 627,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,128,000 after buying an additional 277,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,757 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $27.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

