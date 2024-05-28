Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $164,000 Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGNI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 120.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 17.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,046,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNI. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGNI opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

